Watch: Dramatic footage emerges of police rescuing children from Tauranga hostage incident

Neighbours captured the moment police emerged from a Tauranga home with two young children who had been held hostage.

Yesterday, a man was shot dead by police after a more than 14-hour standoff.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor yesterday said the man threatened his partner with a knife. The woman managed to escape and call the police from a neighbour's house about 12.25am.

But three children were in the Oriana Crescent house with the man, who held a large machete to the throat of one of the children.

About 3pm, police were confronted by the man and he was shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two children, girls aged four and six, were taken to hospital but were released to whānau yesterday evening.

The moment the children were carried from the home by police was caught on video.