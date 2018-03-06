Watch: Dramatic aerial footage shows driver's rescue from flipped 30 tonne truck

A man was last night airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after the 30 tonne truck he was driving flipped over at a tip in the town of Kaiwaka, north of Auckland.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the crash, 90 km north of Auckland, around 5pm yesterday and offered medical attention to the driver who had suffered chest injuries.

The driver, aged in his 50s, was found trapped in his vehicle following the crash and was extricated by fire services.