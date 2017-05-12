 

Watch: Dr Farah Palmer reveals Piopio neighbour Jenny-May's childhood Michael Jackson dance moves

We all know TVNZ's Jenny-May Clarkson as a former Silver Fern, assistant coach of the Northern Mystics, an international touch rugby representative, mum of two gorgeous twin boys and TV presenter.

It turns out Dr Farah Palmer – the first woman on the NZ Rugby board - and our own Jenny-May go way back. And Farah has a story to tell.
Source: 1 NEWS

But not many know she could also tear up the dance floor like Michael Jackson in the 1980s in her hometown of Piopio in the King Country.

TVNZ's Sunday programme uncovered this hidden skill while shooting a story on Dr Farah Palmer, the first woman to sit on NZ Rugby's board in 125 years.

Farah was Jenny-May's next door neighbour when they grew up and had a ringside seat to her remarkable talents.

Watch Sunday's profile on Farah and the challenge she faces in helping reform rugby's off field culture this Sunday night at 7.30pm on TV 1.

- Sunday reporter Mark Crysell

