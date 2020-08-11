Watch: Dr Ashley Bloomfield takes his first ever Covid-19 swab test at testing station

To encourage continued testing and vigilance amid the pandemic, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has had a Covid-19 test today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He had the test at a Porirua testing station despite being symptom-free and feeling healthy.

Dr Bloomfield appeared to take the test in his stride, just wiping away a few tears after due to the irritation from having a long swab in his nostril.

The test comes as there is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 22.

All of the active cases are in managed isolation or quarantine.

Today's new case was a man who had arrived from Melbourne on July 30, staying in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium facility in Auckland.

He initially tested negative around day three of his stay before testing positive around day 12, Dr Bloomfield says.

"This emphasises the importance of testing twice during that 14-day managed isolation period," he says.