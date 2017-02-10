Watch: Dozens of volunteers gently coax pilot whales out to sea at Farewell Spit
Trained staff and volunteers moved in a line to encourage the refloated whales to swim away from danger.
A 1 NEWS camera captures heart-breaking footage of whales littered everywhere – and rescuers trying to herd the survivors back to sea.
Hundreds of pilot whales are already dead, and volunteers are working frantically to save the rest.
