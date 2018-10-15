 

Watch: Dozens of heavy trucks head down Auckland motorway in fuel price protest

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Transport

Truckies at RNB Transport wanted to show their outrage at fuel price and road user charge increases.
New Zealand
Transport
Truckies at RNB Transport wanted to show their outrage at fuel price and road user charge increases.
NZ moves to stamp out faux environmentally-friendly 'greenwash' branding

Consumer advocates have produced guides offering clarity to stop shoppers paying extra for products that aren't as environmentally friendly as these seem.

This practice is called greenwashing and some warned the problem was only going to get worse, as shoppers look to make more sustainable choices with their wallet.

Since 2013, two companies have been fined through the Commerce Commission for making unsubstantiated environmental claims.

Waste management body WasteMinz chief executive Paul Evans says greenwashing can take many forms.

"There are products which heavily use the colour green, to infer some environmental standard, they use tag lines, or logo which suggest there's an environmental benefit, some have cute little creatures on them.

"There's certainly a number of products out there, in my opinion the average consumer would look at that and think this has got a really good environmental benefit to it," he said.

Mr Evans said there was now a working group creating advertising guides for companies, so they met consumers' expectations.

The guides will be ready by the end of the year, but if that did not work the group would take the matter further.

"In the first instance we will be contacting a number of manufacturers asking them to substantiate their claims, where they're not able to substantiate them, we'll look at gathering the data required to see if that needs to go to the Commerce Commission," he said.

RNZ contacted company Bonson SavPac who was using a green tree and brown paper for their food containers.

On their website it said the product meets the increasing demand for environmental-friendly food packaging options.

However chief executive David Tsui told RNZ the packaging can't be recycled or composted in New Zealand, due to its plastic lining.

"We're from the angle, it was made from renewable resources, from trees, so we interpret that as an environmentally friendly product," he said.

Mr Tsui said they are now looking at changing the wording on the website and alternative linings, so it can be recycled.

Lyn Mayes from the Packaging Forum said some companies had been tripped up by the changes in how New Zealand dealt with its rubbish.

"Things have changed with the impact of the China swords, that has really changed the markets for a lot of products that were once recyclable because we sent them off shore.

"With those markets drying up its a lot more difficult to find viable markets here in New Zealand or even off shore," she said.

She said some companies are now setting-up collections to make sure their products can be disposed of in the way they are advertised.
Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Wilson said greenwashing could become a growing issue as the market increases for sustainable goods.

"We do need in this area around packaging better standards around what companies can and cannot claim, rally if they're making claims they can't substantiate then that is a potential breech of the fair trading act, and they could be prosecuted by the commerce commission," she said.

In the meantime, Ms Wilson said there were ways consumers could protect themselves from paying extra for a faux environmentally-friendly product.

"Our advice is to be sceptical about environmental claims, if the manufacturer isn't providing good information to back them up.

"If it can't tell you for example where you can get rid of your compostable material, than avoid doing business with them," she said.

Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'

1 NEWS

New Zealand

Politics

Health

Crime and Justice

New Zealand is set to have a referendum on the personal use of cannabis by, or at, the 2020 election. 

TVNZ1's Q+A sat the two sides of the argument down, with Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick debating national director of Family First Bob McCoskrie on the topic. 

It comes as Canada is just days out from legalising recreational cannabis.

"Canada is going to be doing this on Wednesday this coming week," Ms Swarbrick said, calling the country's regulations "robust". 

"They are focussed on harm reduction, they're focussed on education, they're focussed on taking it out of the hands of kids.  I think that's quite different from models that we have seen perhaps in the likes of Colorado which are more free market type models."

Ms Swarbrick said the legislation would be provided in New Zealand prior to a referendum, so the public would know what they would be voting on. 

However, Mr McCoskrie said it would be "putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana". 

"When you talk about a referendum on marijuana... people are thinking of rolling a joint and the mellow euphoria and it's going to harm nobody.

"But what you actually find is that this is big marijuana, at a time when we are kicking big tobacco out of this country finally because we have realised the health harms."

Watch the full debate here: 

Kererū takes out 2018 Bird of the Year competition

The kererū has been crowned the 2018 Bird of the Year, 

The bird had help from high profile New Zealanders such as National's Paula Bennett and the Green Party's Chloe Swarbrick. 

It is described by its campaign managers on the Forest & Bird website as: "Clumsy, drunk, gluttonous and glamorous, the kererū exudes a charming ennui that's a nice counterpoint to the industrious verve commonly observed in the bird world."

Manager Tim Onnes told 1 NEWS previously the kererū deserved the award because the are "the big strapping flying labradors of the forest and they're hugely important for spreading the seeds of native trees". 

He said their "girth" sets them apart from the flock. 

This year's competition was hit by fraudulent votes, after Forest & Bird's independent scrutineer Dragonfly Data Science picked up the heightened voting from across the ditch, that came from one I.P. address. 

"They picked up the votes and shut them down," Forest & Bird said in a tweet. 

The shag received 310 votes in just over four hours. 

The Bird of the Year was announced on RNZ's Morning Report. 

The kea took out the competition in 2017. 

Simon Bridges defends previous National government's record on fuel taxes - 'We wouldn't have put it on at the current time'

Breakfast

New Zealand

Politics

Simon Bridges has defended the previous National government’s record on fuel excise taxes, saying prices – in terms of tax – increased less in nine years under National than it had in this term.

Mr Bridges did not argue that National introduced six excise taxes on fuel between 2008 and 2017, raising the price 17 cents.

"Here’s the deal, we did that (the six excise taxes) over nine years, in Auckland in the last year, fuel prices, in terms of the tax, have gone up over 20 cents in this term."

"It’s much faster, much more radical, the problem the government’s got which they should have seen coming is that it is at a time where oil prices are going up significantly, the dollar is going down, that’s really hurting Kiwis and that’s why they should get rid of these new taxes."

He said a National government would not have put on an excise tax in the current climate.

"In relation to the excise tax you said they’d put up 3.5 per cent. I was really clear, we wouldn’t have put it on at the current time."

Mr Bridges said National would also get rid of the regional fuel tax.

"I’ve always said on the regional fuel tax, we wouldn’t have imposed it and we would get rid of it – no ifs, no buts."

