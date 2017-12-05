 

Watch: 'I don't want to gush here' – Al Gore can't stop heaping praise on Jacinda Ardern during climate change interview

Former US Vice President turned climate campaigner Al Gore has interviewed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as part of his world-wide Climate Reality Project 24HoursOfReality livestream today, telling her he loves that she is the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

The former US Vice President told Ardern he loves that she's Prime Minister of NZ, to which she replied "is it my accent?"
Source: Climate Reality Project 24 Hours Of Reality

Mr Gore said he was excited to interview the new Prime Minister of New Zealand during the Oceania section of his presentation on the climate change issue facing the globe.

He began by heaping praise on Ms Ardern saying he was "cheering her on" during the recent election.

The PM was interviewed by the former US Vice President during his Climate Reality Project 24 hour livestream today.
Source: Climate Project 24 Hours Of Reality

"I love listening to ya, I don't wanna gush here but I love that you're Prime Minister," he said.

"Is it my accent?" Ms Ardern joked back.

"Maybe, maybe, they say that lends an air of authority I don't know," Mr Gore replied.

The Prime Minister was beaming into the live stream from Wellington via satellite, she went on to say that New Zealand has a pivotal role to play in the fight against climate change.

"I feel that New Zealand's role in the issue of climate change actually feels anchored in who we are as a nation, historically we've been the first to give women the vote, we were at the forefront of the anti-nuclear movement.

"This feels like the next stage for the country in terms of standing up for an issue that will effect us for generations to come," she said.

Judging by his reaction, Ms Ardern definitely has a believer in Mr Gore.
 

