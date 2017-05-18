Watch: Don't pull away! Cop Tasers handcuffed suspect kneeling on ground

Video has been leaked of a disturbing incident in Texas where a police officer Tasered a handcuffed suspect as he was kneeling on the ground.

The video of the incident in April last year has been leaked publically after the fatal police shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in the same city, Balch Springs, earlier this month in a separate incident that's now an unrelated investigation.

In the 2016 incident, vision shows the man kneeling and seemingly co-operating, Fox News reports.

He tells the two officers he has done nothing wrong and a gun nearby is a "BB gun", a pellet firing pistol.

One of the officers draws a Taser and, firing the stun gun, telling the man: "Don't pull away! You understand? You understand?"

The man falls to the ground and the officer says: "You get it?! You get it?! Because I ain't playing with you today! Do you understand?"