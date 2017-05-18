 

Watch: Don't pull away! Cop Tasers handcuffed suspect kneeling on ground

Video has been leaked of a disturbing incident in Texas where a police officer Tasered a handcuffed suspect as he was kneeling on the ground.

The officer was reprimanded over the 2016 incident in Texas that's now been leaked publically.
The video of the incident in April last year has been leaked publically after the fatal police shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in the same city, Balch Springs, earlier this month in a separate incident that's now an unrelated investigation.

In the 2016 incident, vision shows the man kneeling and seemingly co-operating, Fox News reports.

He tells the two officers he has done nothing wrong and a gun nearby is a "BB gun", a pellet firing pistol.

One of the officers draws a Taser and, firing the stun gun, telling the man: "Don't pull away! You understand? You understand?"

The man falls to the ground and the officer says: "You get it?! You get it?!  Because I ain't playing with you today! Do you understand?"

Police said the sergeant who used the stun gun had been reprimanded but was not charged. 

