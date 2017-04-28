Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old sex worker last year have been sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today to jail terms.

Cameron Hakeke, a one time friend of the victim and also a sex worker, was found guilty at trial of kidnapping the teenaged woman in April 2016 and then assaulting her by way of cutting her hair off.

He smiled and poked out his tongue moments before he was sentenced to two years, five months in jail.

A woman was found bound and gagged on the side of SH1 north of Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, Michelle Blom who was found guilty of kidnapping the victim in May 2016 was sentenced to two, years nine months in prison.

Both had a significant problem with methamphetamine addiction.

Justice Christian Whata said the victim has suffered significant physical and emotional harm.

The 19-year-old victim was twice kidnapped last year – in April and then a fortnight later in May.

On the first occasion she was assaulted, had her hair cut off and tasered in the genital area before being dropped off south of the Bombay Hills and told not to return to Auckland.

A fortnight later she was picked up near Auckland's Karangahape Road, taken to a West Auckland house where she was again assaulted and sexually violated with a cricket wicket.

After being detained for almost 24 hours, tied up and bound, she was then driven north to Dome Valley where she was brutally smashed around the head with a hammer and left for dead on the side of a rural road.

Julie-Ann Torrance, Nicola Jones and Wayne Blackett , who all were convicted of more serious charges including attempted murder will be sentenced next month.