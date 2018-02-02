Watch: 'Dogged by unnecessary controversies' – Bill English on his Waitangi Day absence this year

Unlike Prime Minister Ardern who will be spending five whole days in Northland leading up to Waitangi Day, Bill English will again be avoiding the Treaty Grounds celebration, instead spending the national day in Bluff.

The National Party leader reiterated many of his concerns over the protests that typically occur on Waitangi Day, speaking at Parliament today.

"I'm going to attend the Ngai Tahu ceremony which this year is in Bluff, so it's down in my part of the country where I will be in any case," Mr English said.

"I'm attending there because I took a view last year as Prime Minister that New Zealanders want Waitangi Day to be a day they feel proud of, rather than one that's dogged by unnecessary controversies.

As prime minister last year Mr English did not attend Waitangi celebrations in Northland in 2017, but said he hopes those ceremonies "work" this year.

"I hope we see something that is dignified and respectful and there's some signs that that could be the case.

"Nevertheless, last year I went to Waitangi Day in Auckland and this year wanted to attend something in the South Island, so I'm doing so with Ngai Tahu in my home area which will be good."

Mr English said that because of the controversy last year, the trustees of the Treaty Grounds have taken more control over the day from Te Tii marae, who Mr English said showed over recent years they "didn't have the capacity to run something that people could be proud of".