Watch: 'What do we have here?' Squatters try to steal giant bag of marijuana during police drug raid

A group of anarchist squatters in London thought all their Christmases had come at once when they saw police conducting a marijuana raid.

London police had just loaded a truck with marijuana-growing gear when anarchist squatters from over the road muscled in.
The raid was taking place at a $25.86 million property over the road from the squatters in the plush suburb of Belgravia, close to Buckingham Palace on Friday, according to reports.

Police had loaded a large truck with marijuana-growing equipment when they were accosted by the group of anarchist squatters, reported the Evening Standard.

In the video filmed by one of the squatters, he says: "Shall we go and see what's inside?" 

A man is then shown emerging from the property's front door with a large transparent bag filled with marijuana.

"Oh, ho, what do we have here? Just run, run, run," the squatter behind the camera says.

"Oh, it's all going down, oh s---!"

At this point a police officer gives chase before the thief drops the marijuana to get away.

The policeman picks up the bag, pulls out his truncheon and a can of pepper spray, but is punched by one of the anarchists.

"The officer recovered the evidence bag but was surrounded by a group of people and was assaulted sustaining a facial injury," Scotland Yard said in a statement, adding he did not require hospital treatment.

Three people were arrested attempting to flee the property and were charged with cultivating cannabis, the statement said.

The Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians had reportedly been evicted from another squat in Eaton Square earlier this month.

"There has been no arrest regarding the theft of evidence or the assault on police," Scotland Yard said.

