Watch: 'The ding dong in Wollongong' - feisty elderly man charged with burning down his own house aims kicks and punches at reporter

An elderly man charged with burning down his own home attacked a reporter with kicks and punches outside a courthouse in Australia.

Channel 9 reporter Taylor Auerbach was waiting outside the court in Wollongong to interview Krste Kovacevski, 74, who was charged with intentionally destroying the house using explosives or fire in August last year.

"Why you ask me? Who you are? I don't like talk to you. F**K off," Mr Kovacevski yelled at the reporter from A Current Affair.

The accused man attempted to stub his cigarette on the reporter's shirt, kicked him in the shin, hit him with a stick and called him an idiot as the journalist tried asking him questions.