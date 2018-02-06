Watch: The dildo incident with Steven Joyce that made headlines around the world

Waitangi Day in 2016 was marked with a moment that went global, taken in good spirits by then-Minister for Economic Development Steven Joyce.

Mr Joyce announced today he would be retiring from politics.

That moment was when thrower Josie Butler hurled a pink dildo at Mr Joyce, hitting him in the face.

The nurse told Mana News she was concerned of TPP effects on her patients.

There were no formal charges laid.

"In any campaign where protest has become inevitable, you have to grab your moments," she told Mana News.

US' Last Week Tonight poked fun at the incident, after Steven Joyce, who knew he would enviably by on the receiving end of incoming jokes, tweeted: "Someone send the gif over to John Oliver so we can get it over with".

"Step aside Citizen Kane, there is a new greatest film in town," host John Oliver said.