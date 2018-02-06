 

Watch: The dildo incident with Steven Joyce that made headlines around the world

Waitangi Day in 2016 was marked with a moment that went global, taken in good spirits by then-Minister for Economic Development Steven Joyce.

Mr Joyce was hit in the face by a thrown sex toy two years ago, prompting international mockery.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Joyce announced today he would be retiring from politics. 

That moment was when thrower Josie Butler hurled a pink dildo at Mr Joyce, hitting him in the face. 

The nurse told Mana News she was concerned of TPP effects on her patients. 

There were no formal charges laid. 

"In any campaign where protest has become inevitable, you have to grab your moments," she told Mana News. 

Josie Butler used another dildo to make a political point after her infamous sex toy toss which hit Minister Joyce in the head.
Source: 1 NEWS

US' Last Week Tonight poked fun at the incident, after Steven Joyce, who knew he would enviably by on the receiving end of incoming jokes, tweeted: "Someone send the gif over to John Oliver so we can get it over with". 

"Step aside Citizen Kane, there is a new greatest film in town," host John Oliver said.

Mr Joyce, who took the incident in good faith, told NZ Herald at the time he hoped he would not be remembered as 'Dildo Baggins'. 

