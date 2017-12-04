Watch: Digger dangles on rocky Christchurch slope in fight to reopen earthquake-damaged road

On a steep rocky slope above an earthquake-damaged Christchurch road, a three tonne digger is dangling by a cable in an effort to reopen a breath-taking scenic route.

The little yellow digger is operating on a 35 to 45 degree slope, and is attached to a winch on a second 35-tonne excavator, according to the Christchurch City Council.

Operator Shane Anderson isn't fazed by the job at hand.

"I really enjoy it – I actually like getting up in the morning to do this job,’" Mr Anderson says.

He can't wait until the road is reopened so he can "look up and say I did a bit of that – I had a hand in helping."

It is believed to be the first time this method has been used for rock scaling, but it's often used for harvesting in the forestry industry.

Christchurch City Council Senior Project Manager Peter Bawden said the digger has been working between "Sumner Road and the catch bench that has been constructed above the road to catch rockfall from the Crater Rim Bluffs."

"We need to clear the slope of loose rock so that work can then begin on repairing the retaining walls and road below.’"

Approximately 100,000 cubic metres of rock has been removed so far to create the catch bench, which is 400 metres long, 15 metres wide and 18 metres high.