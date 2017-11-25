 

Watch: Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki accuses White Ribbon of wanting him to 'disappear' at anti-domestic violence rally

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

Thousands of people clad in black "Man Up" tee shirts are marching in central Auckland against domestic violence today.

The Destiny Church leader was speaking at an anti-domestic violence rally in Auckland.
A loud procession of dozens of large motorbikes led the march.

Police stopped traffic to let the huge procession through.

Thousands of people clad in black "Man Up" tee shirts have joined the march.
The gathering, organised my Destiny Church, is to mark White Ribbon Day.

Bishop Brian Tamaki addressed his Destiny Church followers at the march. 

"We've been so left out, hated, discriminated against," Mr Tamaki said. 

"White Ribbon were with us and I know you want to take the issue up and they pull out at the last minute because they want me to disapear," he said. 

Brian and Hannah Tamaki's church could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of the deregistration.
However, White Ribbon campaign manager Rob McCann on Friday said the charity would withdraw its support for the event if Mr Tamaki was a guest speaker because he has repeatedly expressed controversial homophobic views in public.

Mr McCann said White Ribbon had not been kept fully informed about the event during its planning.

"We are saying we will not support this unless you pull Brian Tamaki and change the messaging," he told NZ Newswire.

"(It) doesn't fit with our kaupapa.

"Everything they are talking about doesn't mention women at all - they are saying they are marching for suicide prevention."

