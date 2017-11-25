Watch: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki takes to the streets on motorbike to lead anti-domestic violence march in Auckland

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has defied critics, riding up Queen Street clad in black on a motorbike, and calling on the government to work with his church.

"Maori families find this church suitable for them," he said in a video posted on the Man Up NZ facebook page.

The We Stand Up Because We Care rally in downtown Auckland todaywas supposed to one of many White Ribbon Day events around New Zealand but the anti-domestic violence charity on Friday removed its endorsement.

An activist group had complained Mr Tamaki was homophobic and White Ribbon organisers agreed the messages around the church-led rally were all wrong.

Mr Tamaki ignored calls to stay away, leading a group of roaring motorcycles down Auckland's main street and speaking to supporters in black "Man Up" T-shirts.

Mr Tamaki told the 2000-strong crowd that he isn't anti-gay, the NZ Herald reports.

"I got many gay friends, I've never hated anybody who has a different sexual orientation," he said.

"But I do have beliefs, and my beliefs and my opinion should be freely heard by anybody and anywhere."

He then called on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to be inclusive and to work with the church to solve social issues.

Destiny Church has been labelled a cult and been criticised for its conservative moral stances. It has links with the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Activist group Pacific Panthers said it objected to the dominant role of a church "with a hateful agenda in a march against violence".

'We are marching for all whanau, not just straight ones,' the group said.

It called on government funded institutions like schools and wananga to reject requests by Man Up to run programmes at their premises.