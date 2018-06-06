Watch: 'I definitely haven't done that! Jacinda Ardern jokingly denies having released a 'birth plan'

The Prime Minister this morning jokingly recoiled at the thought she had, or will, publicly release a "birth plan" ahead of her June 17 due date.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast, Jacinda Ardern clarified the details released yesterday around the Auckland Hospital location of the birth of her first child were simply to satisfy the obvious public interest.

"Someone said yesterday 'the Prime Minister has released her birth plan'. No one needs to know that, I definitely haven't done that," Ms Ardern laughed.

"I just thought, we know there's interest, and you want to at the same time balance having a little bit of private time with, to be honest, being a bit of a train wreck."

The Prime Minister again assured she would not be emulating the freshness of Kate Middleton's own photo op just hours after giving birth to her third child in May.

But there will be a similar photo op for Ms Ardern.

"I acknowledge there will be interested so we thought the least we could do is when we leave to just acknowledge everyone. And we've had lots of well wishes," she said.

"That just felt like the right thing to do, and then I'm going to go hibernate."

Signing off, Jack Tame offered good luck to the PM, adding "we know they've been a few false alarms and things lately".