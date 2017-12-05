Watch: Defiant Jacinda Ardern fights back at Opposition attack over work-for-the-dole proposal and secret coalition document

PM Jacinda Ardern faced a grilling by the Opposition during Question Time today, with National Party leader Bill English and deputy Paula Bennett delving into the government's conflicting view on benefit sanctions and the secret 33-page coalition document.

Mr English read out Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones' statement unemployed youth would be made to go to work and there would be "no more sitting on the couch".

Ms Ardern replied: "Sancitons have long been a part of our welfare system and that won't change".

Mr English then read out a quote from now-parliamentary undersecretary and Green Party MP Jan Logie who said prior to the election and while in opposition: "Benefit sanctions punish families who are already struggling to get by."

"These are not the actions of a decent and compassionate government, benefit sanctions are punitive and cool and it's going to take a change of government to get rid of them."

Ms Ardern said the government would look at the "excessive use of sanctions" which she said the previous National government resorted to.