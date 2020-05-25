TODAY |

Watch: ‘Decent’ earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s live TV interview

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister was forced to abruptly halt an interview early this morning after a “decent” earthquake struck the lower half of the North Island while she was live on air.

The Prime Minister was giving her weekly live interview from Parliament to the AM Show when the quake struck.

GeoNet reports the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 30km north-west of Levin, at a depth of 37km just before 8am.

'A nasty jolt' - Wellington rocked by early morning quake

Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed by Newshub’s AM Show from Parliament when the quake struck.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan,” Ms Arden tells the show’s host as the camera shakes.

“Quite a decent shake here…if you see things moving behind here.”

The Prime Minister said her transition into being leader was different, though, so she couldn't compare.

When asked if she was feeling safe to carrying on with the interview after the earthquake stopped, the Prime Minister says she was safe and calmly carries on with the interview.

“We’re fine, Ryan. We’re not under any hanging lights. It looks like I’m in a structurally sound place.”

Over 32,000 people reported to feel the earthquake, with many of those feeling it in Wellington.

