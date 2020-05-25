Watch: ‘Decent’ earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s live TV interview

The Prime Minister was forced to abruptly halt an interview early this morning after a “decent” earthquake struck the lower half of the North Island while she was live on air.

Your playlist will load after this ad

GeoNet reports the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 30km north-west of Levin, at a depth of 37km just before 8am.

Read more here 'A nasty jolt' - Wellington rocked by early morning quake

Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed by Newshub’s AM Show from Parliament when the quake struck.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan,” Ms Arden tells the show’s host as the camera shakes.

“Quite a decent shake here…if you see things moving behind here.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

When asked if she was feeling safe to carrying on with the interview after the earthquake stopped, the Prime Minister says she was safe and calmly carries on with the interview.

“We’re fine, Ryan. We’re not under any hanging lights. It looks like I’m in a structurally sound place.”