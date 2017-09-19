Watch: 'The day I stop to think about the ACT Party ...I'll check myself into a lunatic asylum' - Winston delivers two fingers to David Seymour

Winston Peters has taken a big swipe at David Seymour's ACT Party today, saying he would check himself into a lunatic asylum before even thinking about the party.

His remarks came after 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch had asked Mr Peters a question about ACT, while in Auckland today.

Mr Peters had shot back: "The day I stop to even think about the ACT Party, is the day I think I’ll check myself into a lunatic asylum."

He finished with, "thank you very much", before heading towards the NZ First bus, but then turned around to add: "They don't matter in this campaign.

"This is a three-way fight and you'll find that out."

It was big talk against a party that could yet be a coalition partner with Peters' NZ First - and National, after this Saturday's election.

It's not the first time Mr Peters has attacked ACT. Just over a week-ago he labelled Mr Seymour a "badly bred dog that barks at everything that goes by", after the ACT leader criticised Mr Peters' decision to pull out of the TVNZ minor party debate.