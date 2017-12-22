 

Watch: Dark smoke billows into the sky from house fire in West Auckland

Fire communications said no one is trapped inside the burning Ranui home.
02:12
Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

00:52

Watch: National's Nikki Kaye on how the death of a family member swayed her 'sympathy' for euthanasia into 'firm' support

The National MP was a public supporter of last week's historic End of Life Choice Bill.

01:39
1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.

A mixed bag of weather for Santa on Christmas Day

1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release intimate engagement photos

The couple will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Watch: Moment driver at the centre of horrific Melbourne incident arrested, as police say 'it was a deliberate act'

There are 14 people injured, with several of them in a critical condition, after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a tram stop.

02:05
Labour's Stuart Nash has signalled his government is committed to reinstating some, or all, of the 111 road safety police removed by National.

Police Minister on summer road safety blitz: 'You will see an increased police presence'

Stuart Nash says he is committed to reinstating some, or all, road police he says were cut by National.


 
