Watch: Dark smoke billowing from SkyCity's under-construction convention centre in Auckland

Dark smoke and flames are billowing from the construction site for Auckland's new convention centre.

The smoke can be seen across the city.

Firefighters are battling the blaze which began just after 1pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Flames can also be seen, and dozens of of workers have left the site.

1 NEWS has been told that the fire started in a welding arc. 

Flames can be seen coming from Sky City’s partly-built convention centre in central Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A worker told 1 NEWS they didn't know what had happened, but all of a sudden they had been "rushed out". 

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS 23 fire trucks are at the scene, including an aerial appliance from Hamilton. 

Motorists are being told to avoid the CBD, and members of the public should stay away from the cordons. 

In a statement from SkyCity, a spokesperson said: "Just after 1pm today a fire broke out at the New Zealand International Convention Centre. The fire is not yet under control. We can confirm that everyone has been evacuated from the NZICC and there have been no reported injuries."

"We are working closely with Fletcher’s and the Fire Service to gather as much information as possible, we do not know the source of the fire at this stage. We are currently assessing the situation and the damage.

"The safety of our staff and all people on site is our priority. We will update with further information as it comes to hand."

In a statement to 1 NEWS, a spokesperson from Fletcher's - who are building the convention centre - said: "Our people and contractors are our number one priority right now".

Architect Richard Archbold has tweeted about the fire.

He’s been a lead on the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

“All our team are safely offsite, and to our knowledge so is everyone else. This is too awful” he tweeted.
 

The fire broke out just after 1pm this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

The $700 million convention centre has already been hit by delays, and was originally expected to be open by now. 

Thick smoke engulfed the Sky Tower. Source: 1 NEWS

Flames could be seen in the Convention Centre construction site. Source: 1 NEWS


Workers have evacuated onto the streets near the Sky Tower. Source: 1 NEWS
