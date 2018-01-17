Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police hunting a knife-wielding robber who ran off with the till from a Blenheim dairy are now also looking for the driver of a car spotted at a nearby park later.

CCTV video shows a man, believed to be in his twenties, entering the Hospital Store On The Spot dairy on December 29, wearing a dark hood over his face.

He takes a knife out of a backpack, and as the woman behind the counter runs out the back of the store to get help, the robber snatches the till from the counter and runs out of the store.

Separate CCTV footage from nearby Brayshaw Park shows a man running to a car believed to be a Nissan, which drives of.

"We think that's connected to the robbery," Detective sergeant Jason Hillgrove told Fairfax.

"They could have been involved or they could have been unaware that they were assisting. I'm not sure of their involvement yet," he said.

The dairy owner, Yun He, said the robber entered the store and told the woman behind the counter he had forgotten his Eftpos card, but left when a customer came in.

When the customer left, the man returned and threatened shop assistant Judy Young with the knife.