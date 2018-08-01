Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

It's about this time of year you start to wonder how much longer we have to endure winter and what's in store for spring and summer.

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett says while spring is hard to predict, the summer might send the sunshine up north.

"Last summer we were talking about very warm seas, now all that water has dissipated and drifted to another part of the Pacific it could create the opposite of last summer's La Nina, with an El Nino.

"It means what was last summer's big high down south, while it was cloudy in Auckland, those highs could push further north and Auckland might do better for a summer," Corbett told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

This change would mean less "hot bakey days" down south, a welcome relief for farmers in the region who suffered through last summer.

However Corbett warned that weather in New Zealand is notoriously tricky to predict given the fact we're surrounded by water and different air masses.