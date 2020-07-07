TODAY |

Watch: Dan Corbett breaks down 'witches' brew' of squally weather set to hit upper North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett has warned Auckland commuters driving over the Harbour Bridge tomorrow to keep a tight grip on the wheel as squally weather rolls in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A "witches brew" of a low is due to impact many on Wednesday morning. Source: 1 NEWS

A “witches' brew” of a front is due to sweep over the upper North Island from Waikato to Northland from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Vector warns Aucklanders to prepare for potential gales, localised tornadoes which could cut power

The low will contain “potentially damaging winds” and Corbett urges those in affected areas to tie down loose objects exposed to the elements.

Watch his detailed forecast for tomorrow's wild weather in the video above.

New Zealand
Weather News
Auckland
Northland
Hamilton and Waikato
