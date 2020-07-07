Watch: Dan Corbett breaks down 'witches' brew' of squally weather set to hit upper North Island

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett has warned Auckland commuters driving over the Harbour Bridge tomorrow to keep a tight grip on the wheel as squally weather rolls in.

A “witches' brew” of a front is due to sweep over the upper North Island from Waikato to Northland from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Vector warns Aucklanders to prepare for potential gales, localised tornadoes which could cut power

The low will contain “potentially damaging winds” and Corbett urges those in affected areas to tie down loose objects exposed to the elements.