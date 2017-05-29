Watch: Dairy worker flees to safe room as armed robber strikes - but offender then bungles raid by slipping over, spilling his loot

A masked robber armed with a gun was caught on CCTV slipping as he made his getaway from a Christchurch dairy, dropping his loot which he left on the ground.

The man, with a jersey wrapped around his head, entered the Woolston Discounter dairy at 8.56pm last night.

He can be seen attempting to grab whatever he could reach on the counter after he entered the store waving a gun.

As he makes his first getaway he slips and drops what he had in his hand.

In his second attempt he makes off with cigarette papers and lollies, store manager Sujan Burra told 1 NEWS.

Mr Burra told 1 NEWS there was a worker on the other side of the till, who ran into the dairy's safe room once he saw the man approaching the counter with the gun.

He thought the offender "just wanted to take something".

This is the ninth robbery at the dairy in just seven months.