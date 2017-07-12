 

Watch: Cute baby seal pup ushered back into the water after stopping traffic in Christchurch

It wasn't just the icy roads that Christchurch motorists had to deal with this morning, as a cute baby seal pup decided to pop out of the water for a visit.

The curious pup stopped traffic on Fitzgerald Ave around 7am today.

A group of people managed to usher the seal to the side of the road where it hid under a vehicle.

Firefighters then managed to coax the pup from its hiding place, giving it a helpful hand back into the Avon River.

A fire service spokesperson told Fairfax media "it's definitely unusual that a seal would be that far up the Avon River".

