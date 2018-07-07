 

Watch: Creator of Christchurch's Cardboard Cathedral has major new project planned for the city

The creator of Christchurch's Cardboard Cathedral is back in town with a major new project planned for the Cathedral Square – with the help of an All Blacks great.

Award winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban is using a rather unorthodox method to find inspiration for his latest innovative design in Cathedral Square.
Award-winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban is getting ready to "add a kind of excitement to the square" with his latest innovative design.

The building is the result of a chopper flight over the natural braiding of the Waimakariri River, one of the largest rivers in North Canterbury.

The flight was arranged Mr Ban to have former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw as the chopper's pilot.

"I used to play rugby so I was very excited," Mr Ban said.

The finished building will have 38 laminated wood columns made up of 342 individual branches which, when combined, will be lighter but stronger than steel.

"How am I going to make them stand up, in place, while I then build a roof, a facade and everything else that comes with it? It's been quite a challenge," Warren & Mahoney principal Peter Marshall said.

The building is expected to open next October.

