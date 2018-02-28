Watch: Creative new political puppets added to famous Backbencher pub in Wellington

A number of new political puppets were unveiled alongside Jacinda Ardern's at the famous Wellington Backbencher pub yesterday.

Winston Peters, Bill English and Gerry Brownlee also had their new caricatures unveiled.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' puppet is a satin jacket-wearing rapper, with an NZ First shirt on.

He said it was a delight to be there and shared support for the pub with "decent, affordable food" that's opposite parliament.

Bill English's puppet is carrying a blue knapsack and standing by a stage door exit sign, while Gerry Brownlee's puppet has his blazer slung over his shoulder.

"I predicted that you would really play up my eyes," Ms Ardern joked after her puppet was revealed.

It plays up her part-time DJ status.