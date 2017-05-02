 

Watch: Crashed helicopter lies on its side in Porirua Harbour

Four people can be seen standing on the chopper after it hit the water today.
Source: 1 NEWS

news

Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

The pilot of a helicopter which crashed in Porirua Harbour today says he thought he was going to die.

Video: 'This is it' - helicopter pilot recounts surviving crash landing and escaping submerged chopper in Porirua Harbour


The driver of the car and his teenage passenger were able to walk away from the crash.

Video: Car driver loses control and flies through the air in terrifying Melbourne crash

The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Donations pour in after Fair Go airs story of Auckland couple taken to court over tree


Watch: Kiwi kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.



 
