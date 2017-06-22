 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Cow Island! Drone footage captures lonely herd stranded in flooded Hokianga

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Drone footage has captured a herd of stranded cows on a flooded Hokianga farm as Northland is hit by heavy rain.

Csilla Ford filmed the drenched farmland in Hokianga as heavy rain hits Northland causing widespread flooding and school closures.
Source: Csilla Ford/ facebook.com/mylittleeyephotographynz/

Downpours have caused flooding across Northland and forced several schools to close today.

The Kerikeri river is raging this morning after heavy rainfall caused flooding, and school closures in Northland.
Source: Supplied

Metservice issued a severe weather watch this morning for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

It's been a dreary winter morning with Kaitaia in Northland getting more rain today, 54mm, than its total for the rest of the month combined (44mm).

Metservice said the region would continue to experience scattered heavy showers overnight and tomorrow. 

NZTA has also warned motorists in Northland of slips and flooding, urging everyone to drive with care on State Highway 10 east of Taipa. 

Related

Northland

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:33
1
The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.

Watch: 'I'm not worried about Steve - there's been enough trash talk!' Fed-up Gatland sick of mind games, ready to get into it

00:14
2
Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures swollen Oruru River encroaching on farmland in Northland


3

Claims Labour Party housed foreign students in 'sweatshop marae' to help with election campaign

01:25
4
The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".

Steve Hansen unfazed by Gatland's critique, compliments him instead: 'That's good feedback from Warren'

00:30
5
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

NZ to blame for all-in 'brawl': Mexican manager points finger at Kiwis as All Whites clash ends in spiteful fashion

00:29
Csilla Ford filmed the drenched farmland in Hokianga as heavy rain hits Northland causing widespread flooding and school closures.

Watch: Cow Island! Drone footage captures lonely herd stranded in flooded Hokianga

More heavy showers tonight and tomorrow could keep these guys there for a while.

01:33
The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.

Watch: 'I'm not worried about Steve - there's been enough trash talk!' Fed-up Gatland sick of mind games, ready to get into it

"Let's let the rugby do the talking because there's been enough trash talk already."

00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

NZ to blame for all-in 'brawl': Mexican manager points finger at Kiwis as All Whites clash ends in spiteful fashion

Players from both sides came from all over the park as the "really rough and violent" encounter reached boiling point.

00:14
Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures swollen Oruru River encroaching on farmland in Northland

Northland has been hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

The PM couldn't remember talking with Mr Barclay about his staff dispute Tuesday, now he remembers specifically what he said to him.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ