Watch: Cow Island! Drone footage captures lonely herd stranded in flooded Hokianga

Drone footage has captured a herd of stranded cows on a flooded Hokianga farm as Northland is hit by heavy rain.

Downpours have caused flooding across Northland and forced several schools to close today.

Metservice issued a severe weather watch this morning for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

It's been a dreary winter morning with Kaitaia in Northland getting more rain today, 54mm, than its total for the rest of the month combined (44mm).

Metservice said the region would continue to experience scattered heavy showers overnight and tomorrow.