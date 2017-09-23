 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Watch: 'Of course we were hoping for higher' - Labour leader Jacinda Ardern gives her first TV reaction to result

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ardern emerges from her home, heading to her party's election function.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Labour Leader took to Facebook to thank voters at her Auckland home surrounded by family.
Source: 1 NEWS
Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food for the 1 NEWS presenter as media waited outside his home.
Source: Facebook/JacindaArdern

Related

Election

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern tells Labour supporters 'let's keep doing this' as she prepares for talks with Winston

01:36
2
Labour's deputy leader sidestepped questions about the future of the Maori Party.

LIVE Election 2017 results: How's your party faring? Check out every result so far

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS election night special

02:15
4
At number seven on the Green Party’s list, Swarbrick, 23, is all set to enter Parliament.

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick looks headed to Parliament as NZ's youngest MP in 42 years - this is what she had to say

00:48
5
Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food for the 1 NEWS presenter as media waited outside his home.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford dishes up part of a 42kg fish he caught off Tairua to peckish Wendy Petrie

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Watch: 'We'll make a decision in the national interest' - Winston Peters calls for patience over which party he'll back

The NZ First leader isn't giving anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 