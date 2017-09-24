 

Watch: Corin Dann - 'October 7 is critical' with Winston Peters unlikely to decide on coalition partner until then

Winston Peters is unlikely to make a decision about which party New Zealand First will form a government with until October 7, according to 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann.

1 NEWS Political Editor says "if the centre left block can increase their vote… Peters would be more interested in the left".
Special votes are confirmed on October 7 and Dann says "October 7 is critical".

"I don't think he'll make a decision but I do think you'll see those negotiation teams from all three groups get together and start initial soundings," Dann said today.

"This will be put on the table and they'll start to get an idea maybe of what's in play."

Dann went on to say: "But I think he will want to want until October 7 because if the centre left block can increase their vote by a couple of seats … it starts to lot a lot more viable and credible for the left … and I think Winston Peters will be more interested in the centre left."

Two more seats would bring the Labour and Greens block up to a total of 54 seats.

With the addition of New Zealand First's nine seats this would give a Labour-NZ First-Greens coalition government 61 seats – a three seat majority over National (58 seats without special votes counted).

