Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

Election night is shaping up to be a long night and a cliff-hanger, says 1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann.

He says National leader Bill English and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern might be wanting to prepare three speeches - one for a possible win, one for a possible loss and one for Winston Peters' ears.

That's because it looks on current poll numbers that he is in the kingmaker or queenmaker position, Dann says.

This is important, he says, because there aren't really any rules for who gets first crack at forming a government.

It's likely Mr Peters would give the first opportunity to National if their party vote was the biggest, but if the centre-left block can do it, then all bets are off, Dann said.

"The only thing that matters is who has the confidence of the House - who can get the numbers and who can state it publicly."

Dann says we can expect a pretty clear pattern of where the election is going by about 8.30pm tomorrow night when advance votes really rush in.

But he says it's important to remember special votes, which are votes from overseas, people out of their electorates or who enrolled after August 23.

These could be crucial, Dann says, pointing out that last election National lost a seat from what it got on election night, and the Greens gained one, from special votes.

"So, if it is close tomorrow night I think all parties will be holding back, will be a bit wary because the special votes are expected to be bigger and they could have a big impact," he said.

Corin Dann will be crunching the numbers for viewers as results come in tomorrow night.