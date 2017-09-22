 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Election night is shaping up to be a long night and a cliff-hanger, says 1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann.

1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.
Source: 1 NEWS

He says National leader Bill English and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern might be wanting to prepare three speeches - one for a possible win, one for a possible loss and one for Winston Peters' ears.

That's because it looks on current poll numbers that he is in the kingmaker or queenmaker position, Dann says.

This is important, he says, because there aren't really any rules for who gets first crack at forming a government.

It's likely Mr Peters would give the first opportunity to National if their party vote was the biggest, but if the centre-left block can do it, then all bets are off, Dann said.

"The only thing that matters is who has the confidence of the House - who can get the numbers and who can state it publicly." 

Dann says we can expect a pretty clear pattern of where the election is going by about 8.30pm tomorrow night when advance votes really rush in.  

But he says it's important to remember special votes, which are votes from overseas, people out of their electorates or who enrolled after August 23. 

These could be crucial, Dann says, pointing out that last election National lost a seat from what it got on election night, and the Greens gained one, from special votes.

"So, if it is close tomorrow night I think all parties will be holding back, will be a bit wary because the special votes are expected to be bigger and they could have a big impact," he said.

Corin Dann will be crunching the numbers for viewers as results come in tomorrow night.

Join the 1 NEWS team at 7pm, Saturday, on TV and online for the most comprehensive election coverage.

Related

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:31
2
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

01:37
3
1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

00:53
4
NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

00:50
5
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway


01:37
1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:53
NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

00:31
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

"One guy was next to my car and the other three were trying to get away in my neighbour's home."



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 