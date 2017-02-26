 

Watch: Cop talks of 'shock' and 'disbelief' at finding eight unrestrained children in packed 4WD on Auckland motorway

An Auckland police officer was "shocked", "angry" and "frustrated" to discover a vehicle crammed with 13 people, including children and a baby, travelling on a motorway, eight of whom were not restrained. 

An Auckland police officer found 13 family members packed into a four wheel drive, eight of whom were not restrained.
Source: Herald on Sunday

Speaking to the Herald on Sunday, Constable Sheryll Pearce found the 13 family members packed into a seven-seat Nissan last month, driving along Auckland's Northern Motorway. 

"It's unthinkable that adults who have children they love could not care enough about making sure that their children were secure," Constable Pearce said.

"I happened to be close by and located the vehicle so I stopped it. It was a four wheel drive and when I opened the door there was just this seething mass of unrestrained humanity in there."

The front two passengers were the only ones found to be wearing seat belts. 

Constable Pearce said that six of the children on board should have been in booster seats, two of which needed to be restrained in baby capsules.

She told the Herald on Sunday that she told the family to arrange more vehicles to transport them all safely but was then questioned by one of the group as to why she was so concerned. 

"When these extra seats turned up, the adults didn't have a clue really how to secure the restraints properly and didn't know how to make sure the children were safely secured in booster seats," Constable Pearce said.

"I was nearly brought to tears by it, I was so angry and frustrated." 

Constable Pearce said she could've given the family 11 infringement tickets, however she only issued two as she wanted the family to spend the money saved on child restraints and another vehicle. 

"The adults certainly got the message that I was pretty upset and cared about what was going on."

