Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

Helen Castles 

1 NEWS Reporter

Kaitaia police are searching for a motorist and passenger following a low speed police chase through water and around the rocks that ended when the officer punctured his own tyre.

The drama which played out on June 28 has been described as the “slowest pursuit” by a Kaitaia cop.
Source: Facebook / Mel Peters

Senior Constable Dion Masters attempted to pull over a Mitsubishi RVR yesterday at 10am in Ahipara concerned at the condition of the vehicle.

When the driver refused, Constable Masters began what he described as the "slowest pursuit" he had ever experienced, travelling an average pace of 45km/h.

At its peak, he said they reached 70km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone.

The chase, which lasted around five minutes, saw Constable Masters chase the car around the coastline at Shipwreck Bay, but he had to be rescued by his colleagues.

"I had to call off the pursuit, not because it became too dangerous but because of a vehicle malfunction - I got a flat tyre," he said.

Police found the vehicle abandoned at a look-out several kilometres away but were unable to tow the car because it had been locked up.

Officers returned several hours later to find the vehicle had been collected.

Police are trying to track down the owner of the vehicle, who is known to them, and say he is wanted over a number of other crimes.

The chase was captured on video by members of the public and Constable Masters said he has been copping a fair bit of flak from his colleagues.

