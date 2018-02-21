 

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Confronting new aerial images show the massive clean-up task required to clear the numerous slips off the road over Takaka Hill after Cyclone Gita slammed into the Nelson region yesterday.

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.
The only road into Golden Bay will be closed for at least a few days after the former Cyclone Gita brought down several slips on the Motueka side.

The Takaka Hill road, State Highway 60, remains closed with Civil Defence saying it will be several days until the road can be reopened to one lane.

This has left about 6000 Golden Bay residents cut-off from the rest of the country.

This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.
Two sections of the road between Riwaka Valley and the summit of Takaka Hill had been completely washed away, with 16 slips in total along the stretch of road.

Civil Defence has advised residents not to panic buy supplies, and to only buy fuel for the coming week to ensure there is enough for everyone.

All essentials at Fresh Choice in Takaka are sold out as residents and tourists were left isolated after ex-Cyclone Gita.
Local commercial air operators were still running services for those who want to fly into or out of Takaka, Civil Defence said.

Food supplies would be delivered by New Zealand Defence Force.

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi and Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor assess the damage of ex-cyclone Gita.
In addition, welfare teams were being sent to transport police and equipment to Takaka and conduct aerial surveys of storm-hit areas, Major General Tim Gall says.

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.
