Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Very heavy rain this morning has caused flooding in the West Coast town of Greymouth and the surrounding areas.

NIWA reported that more than 153mm of rain had fallen in Greymouth in the past two days.

Greymouth flooding. Source: NZ Police

The rainfall is more than the previous 66 days combined - a dry stretch which caused a drought to be declared in the region yesterday.

MetService reported that about 75mm of rain fell in two hours this morning and imagery from the town shows considerable surface flooding.

Surface flooding in Greymouth. Source: NZ Police

Grey District Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said the town "was very much flooded", and a creek is going through houses near the Ashley Hotel.

He said they were worried about rain this afternoon, combined with a high tide.

The Ministry of Education office in Greymouth has been closed due to flooding, the ministry said through its twitter account.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reports that numerous slips have taken place and motorists are advised to stay safe, delay travel if possible and stay up to date with road conditions on the NZTA website.

NZTA says river levels are very high, and have reached warning levels for some rivers.

The Grey District Council is updating residents on its Facebook page, and the Red Cross is deploying its disaster welfare and support teams.

Considerable rain is still forecast for the next 24 hours.