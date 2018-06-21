Watch: Confronting drone vision show muddy logs and forestry debris in aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay

Drone footage has shown the extent of muddy logs and forestry debris left in aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay on the North Island's east coast.

Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash - logging off cuts - brought down by heavy rain, wiping out some homes and making a mess of farms, rivers and beaches.

In a meeting held last night between Gisborne District Council, forestry representatives and locals but there were plenty of questions about whether events like this could happen again.

The Gisborne District Council couldn't give the assurance that it wouldn't happen again but said forestry would be looking at their practices to manage slash.

An investigation by the Gisborne District Council into the event and who is responsible won't be completed for at least six months.