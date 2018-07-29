 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Concerns restoration work on Lyttleton cruise ship berth could disturb endangered dolphins

Sam Clarke
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Sam Clarke

Hector's dolphins frequent the area. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Sam Clarke
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

2

Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000
3

Five people hospitalised after two-car crash in Christchurch
4

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
5

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:59
The best bit is she's giving away puppies!

Good Sorts: Donna 'Doolittle' sacrifices it all for her four legged friends
02:54
Apera-Hama Anihana owes creditors $150,000 and he's still in business.

Watch: Northland fraudster was forbidden from running a company in the first place
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Part of SH39 closed after three-car-crash leaves one seriously injured in Waikato

A photo taken in Dunedin, New Zealand, with an old church.

Is Dunedin at risk of an earthquake?

Five people hospitalised after two-car crash in Christchurch

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury

Five people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital following a two-car crash in Christchurch.

St John has tweeted saying two people are in a serious condition, two are in a moderate condition and one person has suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened at about 6.50pm on the corner of Wordsworth St and Buchan St in Sydenham.

Two fire engines and five ambulances attended the crash.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two people were initially trapped in one of the vehicles.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:14
The life-changing victory was a hard fought one.

Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Kaitlin Ruddock

Young kiwi dancers have been putting their bodies on the line today, for a chance to join the cast of a world famous cabaret.

For the first time, the Moulin Rouge has visited New Zealand to hold auditions.

"We have had New Zealand dancers in the past, but it is very difficult for them to come to get over to either Europe or even Australia for the auditions," explains Moulin Rouge Associate Artistic Director Janet Pharaoh.

Now in its 129th year, the cabaret is not only after exceptional talent, but height to match it.

"We do look for the best tall dancers in the world," says Ms Pharaoh.

Males must be at least 185cm tall, females 175cm.

"I tried to Google 'how to make myself taller'" admits dancer Riley Jane.

The dancers are put through their paces by the show's resident choreographer Erik Sorensen

"And then the audition will get technically harder as we go along and I shall whittle them down," says Ms Pharaoh.

The successful dancers will be given the chance to join the cabaret's cast in Paris and perform in front of more than 600,000 spectators every year.

The show's talent spotters say "it will change their life".

If you think you've got what it takes to strut your stuff at the world's most famous cabaret now's your chance. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Kaitlin Ruddock