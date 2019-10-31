TODAY |

Watch: Coin flip decides Queenstown Lakes District Council seat after tied vote

A high stakes coin toss has decided who will take the final seat on the Queenstown Lakes District Council today.

Two candidates, Anthony (AJ) Mason and Glyn Lewers ended up tied on 2183 votes after a recount.

1 NEWS was there to capture the moment the coin flip took place.

"I don't know about you AJ but I'm a little bit awkward, one of us is going to be knocked which is sad," Mr Lewers said.

"I'll have a good rejoinder next time someone tries to tell me one vote doesn't matter," Mr Mason joked before the all-important coin flip.

A District Court judge oversaw the tie-breaker, even stipulating that a $2 coin be used.

Heads was allocated to Mr Lewers, and tails to Mr Mason who had already been sworn in.

The coin landed on heads meaning Mr Lewers was deemed the winner.

Incredibly it's the second coin toss this local body election after another tie in Whakatāne.

Local Government New Zealand says the use of the unorthodox method twice in the same election is unusual. Source: 1 NEWS
