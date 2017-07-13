Watch: Coating of snow sees tourist hotspot Hanmer turned into beautiful winter scene

Source:
The Canterbury town of Hanmer is picturesque at the best of times, but the recent polar blast has seen it turn into a winter wonderland today.
Footage of a suburban Hanmer street posted on Twitter by today shows a thin coating of snow covering the area as more snow lightly falls.
The serenity down South is in stark contrast to the wild blustery weather further north as Wellington experiences power outages and traffic chaos due to cyclonic winds.
The winter storm is set to stay with the country for a while yet with heavy rain, gales and snow still working its way up the country.
