Watch: Close encounter with whales off North Auckland beach scary but 'brilliant'

A couple's outing in a small dingy off the North Auckland coast turned into a scary but "brilliant" experience when they cruised alongside two whales.

Kerri Barton says she and her partner Ryan were out in a small dingy off Hatfields Beach when she filmed the two whales.
Kerri Barton says she and her partner Ryan were out in the dingy off Hatfields Beach when she filmed the two whales.

"We were quite scared but it was a brilliant experience," she told 1 NEWS NOW.

In the video Ms Barton can be heard telling her partner not to drive the boat too close and to go really slow as they motor near the whales.

Auckland

