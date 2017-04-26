Watch: Climbers who died in Fiordland fall remembered as 'well-liked' mountaineers

Two climbers who died in a fall near Fiordland are being remembered as competent as well-liked mountaineers.

Sarwan Chand and Conor Smith were part of the elite alpine climbers team.

The pair were attempting the kilometre high south face of Marian Peak when they died on Monday.

A Go Fund Me page was set up for their friends Alastair McDowell and Gemma Wilson to travel back to New Zealand for the funerals from Canada.

"We are just devastated by this tragic news, along with all their other friends & family," the description says.

In seven hours $5,350 of the $7,500 goal has been raised.

Donator Sam Wilkies wrote: "I only knew Sarwan, what a dude. Very sad to lose two awesome climbers. Here's a little something to help you get over to NZ."

Macpac New Zealand, who made a $2,000 donation, wrote: "As partners and friends of the New Zealand Alpine Team, we're devastated by the loss of your team mates. We hope this helps you get back to NZ to say your farewells. Our thoughts are with Conor and Sarwan's loved ones at this time."

On the New Zealand Alpine Club page Jaz Morris commented: "Our climbing team is really close knit and two lose two teammates like this is utterly devastating - help us bring our friends Gemma and Al home from Canada so they can be with us for the farewell."