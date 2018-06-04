Watch: Clever port worker catches himself a decent sized snapper through a hole in the wharf in Auckland

A video of a clever port worker making the most of his downtime by fishing through a hole in the wharf has gone viral.

The video has been viewed more than 20,000 times on Facebook, with many expressing amusement, and even jealously that their own workplaces didn't allow on-site fishing.

The footage shows a laid back Auckland wharfie holding a handline down a small hole in the wharf.

He then gets a bite, and after reeling it in discover he has caught a good-size snapper - his second catch for the day.