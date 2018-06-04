 

Watch: Clever port worker catches himself a decent sized snapper through a hole in the wharf in Auckland

A video of a clever port worker making the most of his downtime by fishing through a hole in the wharf has gone viral. 

The wharfie made the most of his down time by dropping a line through the small hole - and came up with a decent catch.
Source: Tokouso Le Movement/Facebook

The video has been viewed more than 20,000 times on Facebook, with many expressing amusement, and even jealously that their own workplaces didn't allow on-site fishing.

The footage shows a laid back Auckland wharfie holding a handline down a small hole in the wharf. 

He then gets a bite, and after reeling it in discover he has caught a good-size snapper - his second catch for the day.

"I wish I could fish on my lunch break." one Facebook user commented while sharing the video.

