Watch: Cleanup continues in Riwaka after heavy flooding swamps streets

Residents of the Nelson Tasman town of Riwaka will this morning be waking to the daunting task of cleaning up after serious flooding yesterday.

Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.
Source: 1 NEWS

The weather and rain looks to be dying down this morning, but there may be more patches of heavy rain from midday.

About 80 people stayed at the Takaka welfare centre overnight, and there were 53 people staying at the Motueka welfare centre.

The footage from the Tasman District was taken as the area was buffeted by high winds and extensive heavy rain.
Source: Nelson Snippets / Facebook

The Motueka, Marahau and Collingwood welfare centres remain open, as is the Nelson centre at the Salvation Army Hall.

Very heavy rain yesterday led to flooding and slips on the nearby SH60 road over the Takaka Hill, and the road is currently closed, as is SH6 from Tahunanui to Stepneyville.

This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.
Source: James Thomas

