Watch: Clarke Gayford dances awkwardly with Cook Islands performer as Jacinda Ardern receives rousing welcome

The PM and the Pacific Mission delegation received a rousing welcome as the arrived in the Cook Islands today.

Performers greeted the New Zealand representatives, with Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford leading the procession.

Mr Gayford, at one stage, was pulled up by a performer for a short dance.

The delegation have already visited Samoa, Niue and Tonga, promising millions to help with development and in some places the rebuild after Cyclone Gita.

Today Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced changes to the New Zealand superannuation scheme for residents of Cooks Islands, Niue and Tokelau.

"Under the current system people must have lived in New Zealand for five years after turning 50 in order to be eligible for New Zealand Super. We will now allow residency in Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau after the age of 50 to count towards the eligibility requirements," he said.