Watch: Christie Marceau inquest told greater separation from killer wouldn't have saved her

A senior police officer has told the Christie Marceau inquest that it's virtually impossible to stop determined criminals re-offending on bail.

The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

But Detective Superintendent David Lynch of Auckland police said greater separation would not have saved her.

A veteran of 23 years in the force, Mr Lynch tackled head-on one of the big questions hanging over the inquest today- would Christie Marceau still be alive if her killer had been bailed further away from her home?

Asked if he had a motivated defendant, would he consider that a separation in the distance by say another 20 kilometres was likely to make a difference, Mr Lynch replied: "Probably not in this case sadly, no."

The detective superintendent said despite there being no national monitoring policy in place at the time, he's satisfied police kept a close enough eye on the killer.

"If someone is particularly motivated to abscond, quite frankly they can't be stopped," Mr Lynch said.

Also up today was the forensic court liaison nurse who assessed Akshay Chand after his first attack on Ms Marceau in September 2011.

Ellen Wilson said Chand was clad in a harm prevention suit in police cells after a failed overdose attempt on multi-vitamins.

But under cross-examination, Ms Wilson admitted she was under pressure to complete her report as it was needed for Chand's court appearance.

She said she spent 25 minutes on it instead of her usual three quarters of an hour.

A few weeks later, forensic psychiatrist Dr Ian Goodwin made another assessment to determine whether Chand was fit to stand trial.

"I did not think that my report would be relied upon for bail purposes. And this was not the purpose of the report," Dr Goodwin said.