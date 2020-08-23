Watch: Christians united in song deliver beautiful blessing over Aotearoa

Churches from all pockets of Aotearoa have united in choir to perform The Blessing.

A video was posted to YouTube on Thursday featuring at least 200 individuals from all different churches coming together in a virtual choir.

The eight minute video has amassed more than 150,000 views and is intended to "sing God’s words of His blessing over our nation and all people everywhere".

Hundreds have commented on the video, also posted to Facebook, calling it "profoundly moving" and a "stunning project".

“Amazing job - you’ve captured something special in all of the diversity and culture that is New Zealand, singing out over the generations throughout the nations,” Jo Bennetts wrote.

“Thank you for involving the St Paul's team. It's a huge privilege to have been a part of this stunning project,” St Paul’s Auckland wrote.

And it’s not just churchgoers who are appreciating the music.