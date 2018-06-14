 

Watch: Christchurch's first circa-1979 arcade bar opens bringing pinball to the city

Christchurch has today opened its very first arcade bar - a place for you to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat while playing classic games like it's 1979.

Jordan Oppert spoke with Pintech director Iain Jamieson on Breakfast.
Pintech director Iain Jamieson said inspiration for the bar came from his own glory days playing the games.

"It started when I was a wee kid I really loved playing pinball machines, video games at the local arcades and stuff like that and I had some amazing memories of trying to clock up these high scores on these games," Jamieson said.

Arcadia, located on Barbados Street, will open on Thursday.
"As time went on those games and the arcades disappeared and there was this big absence."

Arcadia boasts 15 vintage pinball machines and around a dozen old video game cabinets, owner Matthew Glanville told Stuff.

"It always feels like a party when you get lots of machines with all the lights and noises going," he said.

Mr Glanville opened the bar to offer Christchurch "something a bit more diverse".

The machines will operate with specially-made tokens which can be purchased or come free with certain beer or burger purchases.

"We have got this emerging, vibrant and exciting subculture that is starting to pop up in the rebuild of the city.

"I was always worried and wondering if, among the precincts and anchor projects, there would be a real place for emerging, alternative cultures to pop through, but it is happening."

Arcadia is located on Barbados Street.

loading error

